Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 32-year-old man missing since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 32-year-old man missing from his home in Frankfield, Co Cork.

Brian Sarsfield was last seen when he left home at 6pm on Sunday, 16 May.

He is described as being 6’3″ in height, of medium build, with brown eyes, a ginger beard and bald.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jumper, blue jeans, a grey raincoat and black runners.

Gardaí and Brian’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.