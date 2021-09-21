Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 24-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman who has been missing from the Clondalkin area of Dublin since Monday.

Bridget Reilly is described as being approximately 5’5″ in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on the Old Nangor Road in Clondalkin.

Gardaí and Bridget’s family say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Bridget’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.