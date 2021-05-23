Young brothers missing from Belfast may be in Tipperary

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a missing person appeal for two young brothers who went missing in Northern Ireland over a week ago.

It is believed that Patrick Horvath (5) and Fabricio Horvath (8) may currently be, or have been, in the north Tipperary area.

On 16 May, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued a missing person appeal for the brothers.

Both boys were last seen getting into a black Ford in the Limestone Road area of Belfast at approximately 6pm on Friday 14 May.

The following vehicles may be connected to this appeal:

Black Ford Kuga – GGZ5425

Silver Peugeot 407 – IHZ8298

Both boys are dark haired and when last seen Patrick was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes. Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Patrick and Fabricio is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100 or the PSNI on 0044 2890 650222.

In a statemented issued on 19 May, the PSNI said police who are working to locate the brothers had charged a 27-year-old male with two counts of keeping a child away from a responsible person. He appeared in Laganside Magistrates court on Thursday and, as is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.