Have you seen Charli and Ruby? 15 year old twins missing from Wexford

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old sisters Charli and Ruby McGlynn who were last seen in the Bridgetown area of County Wexford at approximately 6:30pm on Saturday.

Charli is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Charli was wearing a black hoody, black shorts and black shoes with white laces.

Ruby is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Ruby was wearing a white singlet with a pink flower on the front, grey shorts and flip-flops.

Both Charli and Ruby are known to frequent the Blanchardstown area of Dublin.

Anyone with information on Charli and Ruby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.