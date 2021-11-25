#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Advertisement

Girl missing from north Dublin found safe and well

The 11-year-old girl had been reported missing from her home in north Dublin earlier today.

By Emma Taggart Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 5:00 PM
3 hours ago 18,540 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5611857
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Updated 2 hours ago

GARDAÍ HAVE THANKED the public for their help in tracing the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl who had been reported missing from her home in north Dublin.

The Gardaí had issued an appeal this lunchtime to help trace the whereabouts of the girl, who had been reported missing since Wednesday.

This evening, Gardaí issued an update to say that the girl had been found safe and well.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Emma Taggart
emmataggart@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie