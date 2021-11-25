Girl missing from north Dublin found safe and well

Updated 2 hours ago
GARDAÍ HAVE THANKED the public for their help in tracing the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl who had been reported missing from her home in north Dublin.
The Gardaí had issued an appeal this lunchtime to help trace the whereabouts of the girl, who had been reported missing since Wednesday.
This evening, Gardaí issued an update to say that the girl had been found safe and well.
