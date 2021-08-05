Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Kildare teenager

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help to find a missing Kildare teenager.

Chloe Coyle (16) was last seen in Newbridge on Tuesday – she is described as being 5’7″ in height, of normal build with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey tracksuit, with black runners and had a black handbag.

Anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Chloe is asked to contact Newbridge Garda station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.