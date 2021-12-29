Appeal issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Charli McGlynn.

Charli is missing from the Clonsilla area of Dublin 15 since Tuesday, 28 December.

She is described as being 5’ 4” in height, of thin build, with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a red puffer jacket, dark leggings and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Charli’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.