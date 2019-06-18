Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Cork teenager (17)

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a Cork teenager who has been missing for nearly a week.

Daniel Murphy, a 17-year-old from Carrigaline, Co Cork, has been missing since 12 June. He was last seen on the Kilmoney Road in Carrigaline at around 7.40pm.

Daniel has been described as:

5 ft 4 inches in height

Of slight build

With blonde hair

And blue eyes.

When he was last seen Daniel was possibly wearing a black puffa-type jacket and grey tracksuit pants.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 4947 120 or the Garda Confidential Telephone line 1800 666 111.