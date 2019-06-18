This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Cork teenager (17)

Daniel Murphy was last seen on the Kilmoney Road in Carrigaline on 12 June.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 1:48 PM
Image: GPO
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING  for the public’s help in locating a Cork teenager who has been missing for nearly a week. 

Daniel Murphy, a 17-year-old from Carrigaline, Co Cork, has been missing since 12 June. He was last seen on the Kilmoney Road in Carrigaline at around 7.40pm. 

Daniel has been described as:

  • 5 ft 4 inches in height
  • Of slight build
  • With blonde hair
  • And blue eyes. 

When he was last seen Daniel was possibly wearing a black puffa-type jacket and grey tracksuit pants. 

Anyone who has seen Daniel or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 4947 120 or the Garda Confidential Telephone line 1800 666 111.

