Gardaí release CCTV image of missing Wexford teenager

Missing person Daria Adamek. Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old woman who has been missing from her home in Wexford town since yesterday morning.

Daria Adamek was last seen in Redmond Square in Wexford at 8.45am yesterday, Friday 5 April.

Gardaí are said to be concerned for the safety of the teenager and have asked anyone who may have seen her or has information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Daria is described as 5’7” tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black and white leggings and blue runners. Daria was also carrying a purple rucksack.

A CCTV image of the missing teenager. Source: Garda Press Office

Gardaí have also released a CCTV image of Daria in which she is wearing the clothing in that description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053-9165200.