'Concerned' family of missing 69-year-old appeal for public's help in locating him

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man who is missing from his home in Dun Laoghaire.

David Carry was last seen at around 2pm yesterday afternoon on the N11 near Dunnes Stores.

He is approximately 5’5 in height, with grey hair and walks with a limp. When last seen he was wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

David’s family are concerned for him and are appealing for anyone who might have seen him to contact gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.