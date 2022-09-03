Gardaí seek public's helping in finding 31-year-old man

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED for the public’s help in locating a man missing in Dublin.

Joshua Sturdy (31) was last seen in the Dublin 8 area on Friday morning.

Joshua is described as:

approximately 6ft 5in in height

of a large build

with brown hair

When he was last seen he was wearing:

A striped polo shirt

dark tracksuit bottoms

black runners

Anyone with any information on Joshua’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.