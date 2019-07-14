Appeal made to help trace Dublin man (29) missing since 4 July

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing a Dublin man who was reported missing last Monday 8 July.

Peter McDonnell (29) was last seen on Thursday 4 July on Mespil Road in Dublin 4.

He is described as being 5’9″, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes. There is no description for what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Peter, or who can assist in locating him, can contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.