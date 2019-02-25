Gardaí issue appeal for information about missing Dublin man

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 34-year-old man.

Mark McCabe, who is from the Coolock area, was last seen on 17 January and was reported missing in recent days.

He is described as being 5’10″ with short red/brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area.

Gardaí said they are concerned for his welfare, and have urged anyone who can assist in locating him to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.