This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí issue appeal for information about missing Dublin man

Mark McCabe is from the Coolock area, and was last seen on 17 January.

By Sean Murray Monday 25 Feb 2019, 5:19 PM
54 minutes ago 5,674 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4512597
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 34-year-old man.

Mark McCabe, who is from the Coolock area, was last seen on 17 January and was reported missing in recent days.

He is described as being 5’10″ with short red/brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area.

Gardaí said they are concerned for his welfare, and have urged anyone who can assist in locating him to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: There is a wonder-drug that all schools should be prescribing
    47,406  14
    2
    		Gardaí release CCTV images of missing Jon Jonsson as they renew appeal for information
    47,254  16
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A bank branch worker on €23,500 who made the move to Dublin to find a long-term career
    47,260  55
    Fora
    1
    		Social media firm Reddit is opening its first office outside of the US in Dublin
    2,267  0
    2
    		Welcome to the 'experience economy': Why restaurants are moving into shopping centres
    336  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think Brexit will happen at the end of March?
    8  0
    The42
    1
    		Chelsea boss Sarri humiliated as his goalkeeper refuses to be substituted in League Cup final
    74,213  88
    2
    		Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    29,127  75
    3
    		Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    25,381  56
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bohemian Rhapsody wins big, while Green Book nabs best picture - Here's the full list of Oscar winners
    45,557  43
    2
    		Mel B questioned whether Lady Gaga 'broke girl code' with Bradley Cooper at the Oscars... it's The Dredge
    23,235  0
    3
    		Everyone is talking about why Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscar performance made them uncomfortable
    14,745  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    This busy Spar on Dublin's O'Connell St sold the winning €10.2m Lotto ticket
    Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    ITALY
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should yoga be taught in Irish schools?
    Poll: Should yoga be taught in Irish schools?
    Poll: Do road safety ads have any impact on you?
    Poll: Should Brexit be delayed if a deal isn't agreed?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie