Gardaí seek public's help in finding missing Dublin teenager

A PUBLIC APPEAL has been made to help trace the whereabouts of Hayden Maslowski.

The 14 year old is missing from his home in Stoneybatter in Dublin 7.

He was last seen this afternoon at around 12.30pm when he left his home on Oxmantown Road. He is described as being approximately 5’5″ with shaggy brown hair, slight build and green eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing when he left home.

Hayden’s family and gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact gardaí in Bridewell on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.