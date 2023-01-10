Have you seen Kieran? Man missing from Dundalk since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 63-year-old Kieran Stewart who went missing from his home in Dundalk, Co Louth on Sunday afternoon.

Kieran is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build.

He has white grey hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Kieran was wearing a heavy black coat, purple jumper, black trousers and black shoes.

Gardaí and Kieran’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Kieran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.