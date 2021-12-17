Concern for woman missing from Dublin since Sunday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 52-year-old woman, who has been missing from her home in Artane, Dublin 5, since Sunday 12 December.

Elizabeth Redmond is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of slim build with brown hair and green eyes.

It is not known what Elizabeth was wearing at the time she went missing.

Gardaí and Elizabeth’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.