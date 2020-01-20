Appeal to find French man who has been missing from Cork for five days

GARDAÍ IN COBH in county Cork seeking are assistance from the public in locating a 53-year-old man who has been missing for five days.

Christophe Goutte has been missing from his home in O’Brien Terrace, Midleton, since Wednesday, 15 January.

Christophe is a French national and has been living in Ireland for a number of years. He was last seen leaving work in Carrigtwohill at approximately 11am on Wednesday.

He is described as being 5’8″ in height, of stocky build, with brown short hair and a sallow complexion. When last seen he was wearing a black coat, black trousers, a black woollen hat and brown boots, and was carrying a dark overall bag.

Gardaí and Christophe’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone who may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 490 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.