Sunday 4 October 2020
Gardaí appeal for information on missing 16-year-old teenager in Dublin

The teenager has been missing since Thursday.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 6:35 PM
41 minutes ago 5,455 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5223396
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help in locating 16-year-old Abdikaafi Ahmed Jawuu, who has been missing from Rathfarnham in Dublin since Thursday. 

The teenager is described as being around five foot, six inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. 

Gardaí are asking that anyone with information about Abdikaafi or his whereabouts to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

