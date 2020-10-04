Gardaí appeal for information on missing 16-year-old teenager in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help in locating 16-year-old Abdikaafi Ahmed Jawuu, who has been missing from Rathfarnham in Dublin since Thursday.

The teenager is described as being around five foot, six inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí are asking that anyone with information about Abdikaafi or his whereabouts to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.