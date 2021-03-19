Gardaí appeal for assistance to find 15-year-old girl missing from Cavan

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl has been missing from Cavan since Tuesday.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Amanda Lenkauskaite, who was last seen in the Cootehill area of Cavan at approximately 4:15pm last Tuesday.

She is described as being 5′ in height, of medium build and has long blonde hair.

When she was last seen, Amanda was wearing a dark grey coat, a white top, light grey leggings and dark grey Nike runners.

Gardaí have asked that anyone who can assist them in locating Amanda should contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.