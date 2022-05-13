Appeal to find teenage girl who has been missing for nine days

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Celbridge, Co Kildare, nine days ago.

Khadijah Kuhnel was last seen on Wednesday, 4 May.

She is described as being 5’4″ in height and of a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Khadijah was wearing at the time she went missing.

Gardaí are concerned for the teenager’s welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.