Monday 21 September 2020
Teenage girl (17) missing from Dublin since Saturday

Rebecca O’Brien was last seen in Dublin 1 two days ago.

By Órla Ryan Monday 21 Sep 2020, 2:41 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5211044

Rebecca O'Brien Rebecca O'Brien Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who has been missing from her home on Sherrard Street in Dublin 1 for two days.

Rebecca O’Brien was last seen on Saturday, 19 September, at 4.55pm in the Dublin 1 area.

Rebecca is described as 5’10″ in height, with brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing black jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

