Gardaí issue public appeal to help trace whereabouts of missing Dublin girl (16)

GARDAÍ IN DUNDRUM have made an appeal to the public for its help in locating 16-year-old Rachel McDonagh.

From Ballinteer in Dublin, she was last seen yesterday in the Dundrum area.

Rachel is described as being 5’5″ in height with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.