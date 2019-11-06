Gardaí very concerned for 13-year-old girl missing for a month

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID they are “very concerned” about the welfare of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for a month.

Chantelle Doyle was last seen leaving a petrol station on the Straffan Road in Maynooth, Co Kildare, at around 9am on Monday 7 October.

Chantelle is described as approximately 5’2″ in height, of slight build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing her school uniform – a green and yellow plaid kilt, blue shirt and navy jumper.

Anyone with information or who can assist gardaí in locating Chantelle have been asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.