Concern for teenage girl who has been missing for four days

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for four days.

Evigena Filaj is missing from her home in Glendoher House, Rathfarnham, Dublin. She was last seen at 9.50am on Saturday, 12 October.

Evigena is described as being 5’2″ in height and of a slim build. She has brown eyes and black hair.

When she was last seen she was wearing light blue jeans, black boots and a light pink jumper.

Anyone who has seen Evigena or who can assist in locating her has been asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.