Have you seen Hazel? Gardaí appeal for information on 14-year-old missing since yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for public assistance in locating 14-year-old Hazel Walsh, missing since yesterday.

Hazel is described as being about 4’11” in height, with long brown hair, green eyes and of slim build.

She was last seen in the Liffey Valley area, Dublin 22, wearing a red jacket, a black tracksuit and white Nike runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Hazel is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.