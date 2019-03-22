Public appeal for 14-year-old missing since last week

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of 14-year-old Jamie Walsh.

Jamie was last seen on the evening of 15 March in Rathfarnham but is known to frequent the Tallaght, Clondalkin and city centre area of Dublin.

He is described as being 5’ 4’’ tall, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black bubble jacket, black tracksuit and black runners.

Anyone who has seen him or can assist in locating him is urged to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111.