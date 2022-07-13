Have you seen Joseph? 42-year-old missing from Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42 year-old Joseph McGovern, who is missing from Dublin city centre since Tuesday 14 June, 2022.
Joseph is described as being 6’ 6” in height, of slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
It is unknown what Joseph was wearing when he went missing.
Gardaí and Joseph’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0601, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
