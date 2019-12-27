Family and gardaí concerned for woman (38) missing from Co Meath since Christmas Eve

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old woman who is missing from Co Meath.

Karen Comey has been missing from her home at Effernock Mews, Trim since Christmas Eve.

She is described as being approximately 5′ in height, of slim build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Karen was wearing when she went missing.

She was travelling in her car, a silver Peugeot 206 hatchback, with a registration of 04-MH-1252.

Gardaí and Karen’s family are concerned for her.

Anyone who has information about Karen or the car she is travelling in is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.