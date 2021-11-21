Concern for man missing from Dublin since Tuesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 24-year -old man who has been missing from the Clondalkin area of Dublin since Tuesday, 16 November.

Hasif Khan is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí said and Hasif’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Hasif’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.