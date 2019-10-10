Have you seen Leonard? Appeal for 17-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN TERENURE are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Leonard Durmishi.

Leonard is missing from the Templeogue area of Dublin since 3.15pm on Wednesday 9 October.

He is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of medium build with short black hair.

When last seen Leonard was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and green sport shoes.

Gardaí have asked that anyone who has seen Leonard or can assist in locating him to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station