Missing Athy man located safe and well

GARDAÍ SAY A missing Athy man has been found safe and well.
He had been missing from his home in the Kilberry area of Athy, Co Kildare since Saturday, 19 March 2022.
Gardaí said he has since been located, and they thanked the public for their assistance.
