Concern for missing man last seen on Friday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help locating a 40-year-old man who is missing from Dublin.

James Doyle is missing from the Kilworth Road area of Drimnagh, Dublin 12. He was last seen at about 2.30pm on Friday, 21 June.

James is described as being 6ft 4in in height, of slim build, with brown hair. He has stubble on his face and wears glasses.

He was wearing a black Nike baseball cap, a grey Diesel hoodie with black writing, blue jeans and navy runners when last seen.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Sundrive Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.