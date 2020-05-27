Appeal to find man (65) missing from Dublin since yesterday

Daniel Gleeson Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 65-year-old man who has been missing since yesterday.

Daniel Gleeson is missing from the Dublin 8 area.

He is described as being 5’7″ in height, bald, of heavy build with brown eyes.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.