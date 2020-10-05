Appeal to find man who has been missing from Donegal for over a week

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man who has been missing from Donegal for 11 days.

Cian Langelaan was last seen in the Falcarragh area on Thursday, 24 September.

He is described as being approximately 5’8″ in height, of medium build with sandy hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black boots.

Anyone with information on Cian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milford Garda Station in Donegal on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.