Public appeal made for help in tracing whereabouts of man missing from Finglas

GARDAÍ IN NORTH Dublin are appealing for assistance in helping to trace a missing person.

Peter Kennedy (56) is missing from his home on Ratoath Avenue in Finglas since yesterday.

He was last seen in the area at around midday. He left his home in a car, an 08-LH registered blue Peugeot 407, at that time.

He’s described as being 6’1″ in height, 15 stone in weight with dark hair, green eyes and facial hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue t-shirt and green trousers.

His family are concerned for his wellbeing and have requested garda assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Finglas Garda Station on (01) 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.