Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Gardaí seek help in finding man missing from Kilkenny driving distinctive jeep

David Kelly (52) is described as 5′ 9″ in height, of thin build, with short grey hair.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 12:59 PM
David Kelly image David Kelly Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in finding a man missing from Kilkenny since yesterday.

David Kelly (52) is described as 5′ 9″ in height, of thin build, with short grey hair.

He drives a distinctive black Mitsubishi jeep, gardaí say.

The vehicle has a large amount of chrome trimming. In the rear window is a picture of The Joker from Batman comics, with the words ‘Why so serious?’ written underneath it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.  

Jeep photo The distinctive jeep driven by David Kelly. Source: Garda Press Office

