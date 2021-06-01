Appeal to find man missing from Leitrim for two weeks

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 67-year-old man who has been missing from his home in Kinlough, Co Leitrim, since 17 May.

Joseph (Joe) McMorrow is described as being 5’7″ in height and of a slim build.

Joseph has blue eyes and grey, balding hair. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071 982 0620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.