Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED for the public’s help in locating a man last seen in Limerick City on Thursday.

Jiri Semerad (41) – originally from the Czech Republic but living in Nenagh, Co Tipperary – was last seen in Limerick City on Thursday at about 9pm.

He was reported missing to gardaí the following day.

He is described as:

6 ft 2 in height

Of slight build

With short brown/ grey hair

When last seen he was wearing:

A light blue jacket

Grey sweatshirt

Grey leggings

Runners

Anyone who has seen Jiri or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214340, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.