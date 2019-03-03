This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
: °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday

Jiri Semerad (41) was last seen in Limerick City on Thursday at about 9pm.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 3:13 PM
1 hour ago 5,317 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4521960
Image: GPO
Image: GPO

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED for the public’s help in locating a man last seen in Limerick City on Thursday.

Jiri Semerad (41) – originally from the Czech Republic but living in Nenagh, Co Tipperary – was last seen in Limerick City on Thursday at about 9pm.

He was reported missing to gardaí the following day. 

He is described as:

  • 6 ft 2 in height 
  • Of slight build 
  • With short brown/ grey hair 

When last seen he was wearing: 

  • A light blue jacket 
  • Grey sweatshirt 
  • Grey leggings 
  • Runners

Anyone who has seen Jiri or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214340, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Students say Dublin Buses are not stopping for them outside UCD at night
    59,625  81
    2
    		Ireland is missing the worst of Storm Freya but tomorrow is looking very wet
    54,780  21
    3
    		Jacqueline Connolly says a witness possibly saw Alan Hawe driving his car after killing Clodagh and the boys
    46,678  26
    Fora
    1
    		How protein bars and healthy snacks have muscled their way onto sweet counters
    312  0
    2
    		How to manage your brand story when the CEO goes rogue
    41  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Mayo v Galway, Donegal v Armagh, Tyrone v Cavan - Saturday football match tracker
    89,424  12
    2
    		As It Happened: Clare v Limerick, Dublin v Laois and Carlow v Offaly - Sunday hurling match tracker
    54,631  6
    3
    		LIVE: Kerry v Monaghan, Dublin v Roscommon - Sunday GAA football match tracker
    48,852  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Behind the bar: what Irish bartenders really think of you and your order
    7,460  5
    2
    		When did Beyoncé become the Beyoncé we know today?
    4,735  0
    3
    		We asked you about the worst beauty product you've ever used, and some of them will surprise you
    4,452  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Man convicted of raping 15-year-old at house party has appeal dismissed
    Man convicted of raping 15-year-old at house party has appeal dismissed
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    HIGH COURT
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Man who ran HSE copycat website claims it helped 'save five or six women and babies from abortion'
    Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter
    GARDAí
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    9 people arrested and cannabis plants worth €640,000 seized in organised crime crackdown
    Man (40s) dies after being struck by van in Kerry

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie