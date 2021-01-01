Gardaí appeal for help in finding man (64) missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a man missing from north Dublin.

Seamus Concannon (64) was last seen at his home in Lucan in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and the man’s family are concerned for his wellbeing,

He is described as being approximately 6’4″ tall, with short black/grey hair and blue eyes, and believed to be wearing a dark green coat, jeans, runners, glasses and a flat cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.