Have you seen Cathal? Appeal to find man missing from Waterford

Cathal Sweeney Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 23-year-old man who has been missing from Parliament Street in Waterford.

Cathal Sweeney is described as being 5’6″ in height, of slim build, with short black hair.

It is unknown what Cathal was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Cathal is asked to contact Waterford gardaí on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.