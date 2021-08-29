Appeal for Wicklow man missing since Thursday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information about the whereabouts of 48-year-old Rodney Long, who is missing from Co Wicklow.

Rodney was last seen in the South Quay area of Wicklow town on Thursday.

Rodney is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a dark polo shirt and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Wicklow on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.