Family concerned for welfare of 24-year-old missing from Kilkenny

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman missing from her home in Kilkenny.

Amanda (Mandy) McDonagh was last seen on Friday evening at approximately 8pm on Pearse Street.

Mandy is described as being 5’6″ in height, slim build with long brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a grey jumper, black leggings, grey hat, grey jacket and white runners.

Gardaí and family are concerned for Mandy’s welfare.

Anyone who can assist in locating Mandy is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.