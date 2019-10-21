Public appeal for 87-year-old man who went missing in Mayo yesterday

GARDAÍ IN MAYO are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of John Lockwood, who went missing from his home in Lissadrone, Ballycastle.

The 87-year-old man was last seen in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Despite ongoing searches yesterday, he has yet to be located.

John is described as being 5’9″ in height, with a slim build, blue eyes, short white hair and a moustache.

When last seen, he was wearing a green jumper, light brown corduroy trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.