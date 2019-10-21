This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Public appeal for 87-year-old man who went missing in Mayo yesterday

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on John Lockwood to contact Ballina Garda Station.

By Sean Murray Monday 21 Oct 2019, 7:10 AM
Image: An Garda Síochána
GARDAÍ IN MAYO are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of John Lockwood, who went missing from his home in Lissadrone, Ballycastle.

The 87-year-old man was last seen in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Despite ongoing searches yesterday, he has yet to be located. 

John is described as being 5’9″ in height, with a slim build, blue eyes, short white hair and a moustache. 

When last seen, he was wearing a green jumper, light brown corduroy trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

