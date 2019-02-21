Public appeal made in case of young woman missing in Mayo

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a public appeal for information in the case of missing woman Susanna O’Malley.

The 24-year-old was last seen at around 6am this morning in the village of Achill Sound in Mayo, on the east coast of Achill Island.

Her family and gardaí are said to concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being 5’3″ tall, with long dark brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a green woolen jumper, black leggings, a grey jacket with fur collar and black Ugg boots.

Anyone who has seen Susanna, or can assist in locating her, is urged to call Westport Garda Station on 098 255 55, or any garda station.