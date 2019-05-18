This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tags

Fundraising page to help find Trinity College professor missing on Mount Everest raises €70,000

Séamus Lawless went missing after reaching the summit of the mountain.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 18 May 2019, 8:16 AM
1 hour ago 8,859 Views 12 Comments
Seamus Lawless went missing on Thursday.
A FUNDRAISING PAGE set up to raise money to help find climber and Trinity College professor Seamus Lawless has raised €70,000 in just 11 hours.

Séamus Lawless, an assistant professor at the university’s School of Computer Science, was one of four Irish people who climbed Mount Everest as part of a group called ‘Ireland on Everest’ this month.

The 39 year-old was reportedly part of an eight-member expedition led by Co Down climber Noel Hanna, with the Himalayan Times reporting that he went missing at an altitude of 8,300m after falling near a balcony area while descending after reaching the summit.

A sherpa told the same source that other climbers had already descended to Camp IV, but that the status of Lawless, who is originally from Bray, Co Wicklow, is still unknown.

A GoFundMe page was set up last night on behalf of Lawless’ family to raise funds to help find him.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that the Lawless family have had to set up this GoFundMe page to ask for donations,” a statement on the page reads. 

The page goes on the state that the insurance company that provided a policy for Lawless “are currently not providing assistance with the search and rescue”.

“The insurance company that had provided a policy for Séamus (Shay) are currently not providing assistance with the search and rescue.

“Shay achieved his lifelong dream on the morning of Thursday 15th May when he reached the peak of Mount Everest.

Tragically, on his descent, Shay fell and has been missing since.

The page states that the family have “been left with no other option but to ask for assistance in raising funds to gather a team of expert Sherpas to locate and bring our beloved Shay home to Ireland”.

Time is of the essence in the search mission and the costs of running this mission are substantial.

The family state that they have no information on what happened to Lawless and do not know is location.

It is our priority to locate him and bring him home and we appreciate all the support that can be offered as we face this hugely challenging situation.   
About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

