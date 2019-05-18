Fundraising page to help find Trinity College professor missing on Mount Everest raises €70,000

A FUNDRAISING PAGE set up to raise money to help find climber and Trinity College professor Seamus Lawless has raised €70,000 in just 11 hours.

Séamus Lawless, an assistant professor at the university’s School of Computer Science, was one of four Irish people who climbed Mount Everest as part of a group called ‘Ireland on Everest’ this month.

The 39 year-old was reportedly part of an eight-member expedition led by Co Down climber Noel Hanna, with the Himalayan Times reporting that he went missing at an altitude of 8,300m after falling near a balcony area while descending after reaching the summit.

A sherpa told the same source that other climbers had already descended to Camp IV, but that the status of Lawless, who is originally from Bray, Co Wicklow, is still unknown.

A GoFundMe page was set up last night on behalf of Lawless’ family to raise funds to help find him.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that the Lawless family have had to set up this GoFundMe page to ask for donations,” a statement on the page reads.

The page goes on the state that the insurance company that provided a policy for Lawless “are currently not providing assistance with the search and rescue”.

“The insurance company that had provided a policy for Séamus (Shay) are currently not providing assistance with the search and rescue.

“Shay achieved his lifelong dream on the morning of Thursday 15th May when he reached the peak of Mount Everest.

Tragically, on his descent, Shay fell and has been missing since.

The page states that the family have “been left with no other option but to ask for assistance in raising funds to gather a team of expert Sherpas to locate and bring our beloved Shay home to Ireland”.

Time is of the essence in the search mission and the costs of running this mission are substantial.

The family state that they have no information on what happened to Lawless and do not know is location.

It is our priority to locate him and bring him home and we appreciate all the support that can be offered as we face this hugely challenging situation.