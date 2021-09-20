Gardaí seek help tracing missing four-year-old boy from Kilkenny

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a four-year-old boy from Kilkenny who may be in the company of an adult relative.

Muaaz Usama is missing from his home in Kilkenny city since yesterday but gardaí believe he may be travelling in the company of an adult relative and his last known location was in the Dublin City area.

The young child is described as being 2′ 4″ in height, of slim build, with black hair and dark brown eyes.

When last seen, the child was wearing a dark green or black hoodie with a grey hood as well as blue jeans, black shoes and black socks. Gardaí say he may also be wearing a yellow hoodie or a blue puffy jacket.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí in locating Muaaz is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-777-5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.