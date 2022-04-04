#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 4 April 2022
Advertisement

Family and Gardaí concerned for welfare of brothers missing from Offaly

The two boys have been missing from their home in Birr since Sunday 27 March

By Tadgh McNally Monday 4 Apr 2022, 7:24 PM
1 hour ago 13,092 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5729783
Patrick O'Brien (L) and John Brooklyn O'Brien (R)
Image: An Garda Síochána
Patrick O'Brien (L) and John Brooklyn O'Brien (R)
Patrick O'Brien (L) and John Brooklyn O'Brien (R)
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING information on the whereabouts of two brothers who have been missing from Co Offaly since late March.

15-year-old Patrick O’Brien and 16-year-old John Brooklyn O’Brien have been missing from their home in Birr, Co Offaly since Sunday 27 March.

The two boys both left home at approximately 5pm that afternoon.

Patrick is described as being 5′ 11″ in height, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit top with tracksuit bottoms and black Nike runners.

John Brooklyn is described as being 6’2″ in height, of medium build and has black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit top with black tracksuit bottoms and green Nike runners.

Gardaí believe that the two boys may be in the Edenderry or Carbury areas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The family of Patrick and John Brooklyn are concerned for the two boy’s welfare.

Anyone with information on the brother’s whereabouts is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie