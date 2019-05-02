Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of man missing since yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a 49-year-old man missing from his home in Kildare town.

Robert Burke was last seen at about 4pm yesterday evening.

Robert is described as:

5 ft 4 inches in height

of slim build

with light brown hair

When last seen, Robert was wearing:

A grey Nike jacket

grey jeans

and navy New Balance runners

Gardaí and Robert’s family have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.