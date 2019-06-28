Gardaí concerned for missing girl (16) last seen getting into grey BMW

GARDAÍ ARE CONCERNED for a girl missing since Wednesday, when she was last seen getting into a car.
Elaine Sweeney (16) was last seen getting into the grey BMW in Lucan.
She is described as:
- 5 foot 2 inches in height
- Of thin build
- With long brown hair
When last seen, Elaine was wearing:
- A white crop top with slits along the side
- A white sports bra
- Blue jeans
- And black runners
Gardaí are concerned for Elaine and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 – 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
