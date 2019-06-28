Gardaí concerned for missing girl (16) last seen getting into grey BMW

GARDAÍ ARE CONCERNED for a girl missing since Wednesday, when she was last seen getting into a car.

Elaine Sweeney (16) was last seen getting into the grey BMW in Lucan.

She is described as:

5 foot 2 inches in height

Of thin build

With long brown hair

When last seen, Elaine was wearing:

A white crop top with slits along the side

A white sports bra

Blue jeans

And black runners

Gardaí are concerned for Elaine and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 – 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.