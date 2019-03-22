Have you seen Alannah? The 16-year-old has been missing since Wednesday

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Alannah Corrigan who is missing since Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old was last seen in Dún Laoghaire but is known to frequent the O’Connell Street and Mountjoy areas of Dublin.

Allannah has been described as 140 cm in height, of slight build, with black hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí have asked for anyone who has seen Alannah or who can assist in locating her to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111.