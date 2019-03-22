This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 22 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Have you seen Alannah? The 16-year-old has been missing since Wednesday

Alannah Corrigan was last seen in Dun Laoghaire.

By Adam Daly Friday 22 Mar 2019, 5:42 PM
1 hour ago 4,304 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4556568
16-year-old Alannah Corrigan
Image: Garda Press Office
16-year-old Alannah Corrigan
16-year-old Alannah Corrigan
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Alannah Corrigan who is missing since Wednesday morning. 

The 16-year-old was last seen in Dún Laoghaire but is known to frequent the O’Connell Street and Mountjoy areas of Dublin.

Allannah has been described as 140 cm in height, of slight build, with black hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí have asked for anyone who has seen Alannah or who can assist in locating her to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man (60s) and woman (30s) killed in two-car crash in Dublin
    238,107  69
    2
    		'Dr Evil' tattooist jailed for 40 months for carrying out tongue splitting and ear removal
    62,351  54
    3
    		Over 2 million people sign petition on Parliament website to revoke Article 50
    61,934  80
    Fora
    1
    		After Urbo never launched any bikes, Dublin City Council will re-advertise its licence
    348  0
    2
    		Sports fashion brand Gym+Coffee is opening in Cork - but has put its UK plans on ice
    163  0
    3
    		The 'superpub' that fought Dublin council and won is battling city planners again
    32  0
    The42
    1
    		Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Gibraltar?
    52,708  53
    2
    		Police find weapons and class A drugs as 50 PSG fans denied entry to Chelsea women's game
    18,871  9
    3
    		'It would be disappointing if we didn’t come away with six points'
    14,501  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Nichola and Gerard's date went from bad to worse on First Dates last night
    8,713  1
    2
    		Lady Gaga is being romantically linked to actor Jeremy Renner… it’s The Dredge
    4,621  0
    3
    		Jack Whitehall and Paris Hilton? 14 other celebrity couples we never saw coming
    3,437  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court
    Google search for 'body decomposition' carried out on computer found in Patrick Quirke home, trial hears
    DRUGS
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    Two men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €320,000 seized during house search
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    CORK
    Consultants at Cork and Galway hospitals failed to provide evidence of tax compliance
    Consultants at Cork and Galway hospitals failed to provide evidence of tax compliance
    3 changes for Cork as Powter to make first start in 14 months in relegation battle on Sunday
    Gardaí investigate after man (70s) seriously assaulted in Macroom car park
    PSNI
    'He lit up a room when he entered': Teenagers who died at Tyrone disco laid to rest
    'He lit up a room when he entered': Teenagers who died at Tyrone disco laid to rest
    Funeral arrangements announced for victims of Tyrone nightclub tragedy
    'The most frightening moment of my life': Teens describe crush outside Tyrone hotel disco

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie